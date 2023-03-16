Insider Selling: Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells 2,323 Shares of Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $23,973.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 371,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,151.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 1.4 %

TBPH traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 769,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,174. The company has a market capitalization of $673.23 million, a PE ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Theravance Biopharma

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TBPH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

