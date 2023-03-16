Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $509,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,796.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Donald Mcclymont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Donald Mcclymont sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $326,500.00.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INDI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 384.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amundi bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

