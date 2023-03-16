Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Alphabet Stock Performance
GOOG traded up $4.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,532,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,225,932. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.84.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
