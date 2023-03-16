Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Sells 13,470 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 13,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $85,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 717,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,800.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $19.17.
ALHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.
