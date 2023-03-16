Insider Buying: RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Director Buys 24,454 Shares of Stock

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 24,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,283.24. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,962.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RFIL stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.23. 20,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,718. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. RF Industries, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.01.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RF Industries, Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RFIL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in RF Industries by 33.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

