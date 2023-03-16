Insider Buying: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) CEO Purchases 15,000 Shares of Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) CEO Lawrence J. Jasinski acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,543. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 355.09% and a negative return on equity of 25.26%. On average, analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

