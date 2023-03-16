Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £151.86 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,531 ($30.85) per share, for a total transaction of £151.86 ($185.08).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,592 ($31.59) per share, for a total transaction of £155.52 ($189.54).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,221 ($27.07) per share, for a total transaction of £133.26 ($162.41).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

OXIG opened at GBX 2,475 ($30.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,402.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,160.23. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686 ($20.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,650 ($32.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,500 ($30.47) to GBX 2,930 ($35.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

