Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Purchases £151.86 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) insider Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,531 ($30.85) per share, for a total transaction of £151.86 ($185.08).
Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 10th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,592 ($31.59) per share, for a total transaction of £155.52 ($189.54).
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Gavin Hill bought 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,221 ($27.07) per share, for a total transaction of £133.26 ($162.41).
Oxford Instruments Price Performance
OXIG opened at GBX 2,475 ($30.16) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,402.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,160.23. Oxford Instruments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686 ($20.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,650 ($32.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3,437.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
