Insider Buying: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Acquires $21,220.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) Director Maria F. Ramirez purchased 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,149.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MCB stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $430.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $107.35.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 411.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after buying an additional 448,975 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after buying an additional 255,585 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 239,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after buying an additional 80,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.