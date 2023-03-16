Insider Buying: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Director Acquires $21,220.00 in Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) Director Maria F. Ramirez purchased 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.22 per share, for a total transaction of $21,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,149.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MCB stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a market cap of $430.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $107.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
