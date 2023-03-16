Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,597 shares in the company, valued at $308,791.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 14.7% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 215,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 125.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.
Read More
