Insider Buying: Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) Director Neil J. Kaback purchased 2,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,597 shares in the company, valued at $308,791.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 14.7% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 215,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at $564,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 125.1% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, engaged in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through following segments: Bank and Trust. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, and commercial, mortgage and installment loans.

