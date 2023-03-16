Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £127.20 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Tom Brophy purchased 2 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,360 ($77.51) per share, with a total value of £127.20 ($155.03).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,248 ($76.15) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,379.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,862 ($71.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,082.06 ($98.50). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,830.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6,749.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 61 ($0.74) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $47.00. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,373.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($75.56) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($106.03) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($99.94) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,920 ($96.53).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

