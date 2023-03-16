Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Purchases 12,963 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $387,204.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,595,631 shares in the company, valued at $197,011,497.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The company had a trading volume of 538,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,935. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $73.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.81 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on B. Riley Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

