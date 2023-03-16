Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Inogen from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. William Blair lowered Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of INGN opened at $13.20 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $12.85 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $303.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.70 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inogen by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Inogen by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inogen by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inogen by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inogen by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inogen

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.