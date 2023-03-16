InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7,215.00 per share, with a total value of $36,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,886,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,472,417,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InnSuites Hospitality Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

IHT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.16. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

