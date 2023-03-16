Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
Shares of POCT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,663 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $647.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.