Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of POCT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,663 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.01 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. The firm has a market cap of $647.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.