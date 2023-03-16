Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 567,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Ingredion
Ingredion Price Performance
INGR stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 322,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,833. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.
About Ingredion
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
Featured Stories
