Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Short Interest Update

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 636,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 567,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingredion news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock worth $713,497. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 1,760.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ingredion by 14.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.21. The company had a trading volume of 322,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,833. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.91 and a 200 day moving average of $93.69.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

