InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Short Interest Update

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IFIN. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,947,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 743,231 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $961,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 36.6% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 291,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 78,125 shares during the period. Finally, Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

NYSE:IFIN remained flat at $10.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. 43,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,111. InFinT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.32.

About InFinT Acquisition

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

