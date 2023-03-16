IndiGG (INDI) Price Tops $0.0759 on Exchanges

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and $92,300.60 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IndiGG alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.00 or 0.00405261 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,759.34 or 0.27392980 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000065 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IndiGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IndiGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.