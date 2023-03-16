Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. 1st Source accounts for 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owned approximately 0.11% of 1st Source worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 235.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 1st Source by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Source by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in 1st Source during the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the first quarter valued at $294,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ SRCE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.51. 12,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,280. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.93.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,861.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisition financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.