Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $235,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 30.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $73.03. 686,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,407. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.