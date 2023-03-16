Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Invests $215,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in General Mills by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.86. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

