Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $46.56

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.56 and last traded at $46.59, with a volume of 281519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Independent Bank Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,139,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,579,000 after purchasing an additional 57,283 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,042,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,539,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,575,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,734,000 after purchasing an additional 108,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 250,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Independent Bank Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,410,000 after purchasing an additional 302,174 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.