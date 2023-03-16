Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 3,553 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,625,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,600,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.