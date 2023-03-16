Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,700 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in General Motors were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 1,537.1% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,071,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,548,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.06.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.