Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,080 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Logitech International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $53.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,247. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $78.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74.

In related news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $379,248.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

