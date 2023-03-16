Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 853 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 56,789 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 21,702 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 12,927 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 739,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,243 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,651,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,263,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $152.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.10.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

