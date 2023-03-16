IMPACTfolio LLC Sells 17 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

IMPACTfolio LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 0.3% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $740.92.

Shares of BLK opened at $631.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $718.06 and a 200-day moving average of $681.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

