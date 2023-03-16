IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 538.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,706,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 99,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $38.05 on Thursday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

