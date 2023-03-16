IMPACTfolio LLC Buys New Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

IMPACTfolio LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.10.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $205.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.76 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.76.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.