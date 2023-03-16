Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of IMH opened at $0.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.92.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

