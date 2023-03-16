IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 15.1% in February

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 203,700 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,018.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IMCD in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IMCD Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS IMDZF traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, hitting $159.77. 60 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440. IMCD has a 52-week low of $114.14 and a 52-week high of $177.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.48.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD NV engages in the sale, marketing, and distribution of specialty chemicals and ingredients. It operates through following segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia-Pacific; and Holding Companies. The EMEA segment includes companies in Europe, Turkey, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Africa.

