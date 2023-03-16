iExec RLC Trading 13.4% Higher This Week (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00006040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $122.15 million and $8.57 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00028386 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00032074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001957 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00021694 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00210999 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,970.52 or 1.00017571 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.48481077 USD and is down -9.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $9,886,204.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

