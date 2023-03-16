IDEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.91 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. IDEX has a total market cap of $36.74 million and $5.91 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.63 or 0.00403269 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,801.85 or 0.27258360 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

IDEX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.