Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.10 ($5.48). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €4.96 ($5.33), with a volume of 19,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Idaho Strategic Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JW Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,271,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $574,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold, silver and base metal deposits. It has a portfolio of mineral properties namely: Golden Chest Mine, Murray Gold Belt, Butte Highlands and Central Idaho. The company was founded by Grant Brackebusch on July 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

