IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Down 7.8% in February

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional Trading of IDACORP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $106.24. The stock had a trading volume of 222,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,018. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

