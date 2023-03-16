ICON Market Capitalization Hits $196.27 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000827 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $196.27 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 950,239,841 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 950,208,161.4529434 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.20164475 USD and is down -11.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $13,357,560.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

