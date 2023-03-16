ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on ICF International from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

ICF International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $106.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.10. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ICF International has a twelve month low of $88.98 and a twelve month high of $121.28.

Insider Activity

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ICF International will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $43,548.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth $114,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ICF International by 38.0% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of professional services and technology-based solutions to government and commercial clients, including management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

