Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.71) to €11.80 ($12.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Iberdrola Trading Down 1.3 %

IBDRY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Iberdrola Cuts Dividend

Iberdrola ( OTCMKTS:IBDRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Iberdrola will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

