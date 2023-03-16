Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 216,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

