Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Update

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Down 6.2 %

OTCMKTS HGTXU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,378. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Get Hugoton Royalty Trust alerts:

Hugoton Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.091 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 72.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05.

About Hugoton Royalty Trust

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugoton Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.