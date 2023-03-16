Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of HSON stock opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.23. The stock has a market cap of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. Hudson Global has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,682,196.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 15,509 shares of company stock worth $383,390 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 15.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. Its operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Firm services includes complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting.

