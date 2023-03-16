Hudbay Minerals (HBM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Hudbay Minerals (TSE: HBM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/14/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

3/3/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$9.00 to C$8.50.

2/27/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$9.00.

2/24/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.75.

2/13/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$8.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.00.

2/2/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

2/2/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Haywood Securities from C$7.00 to C$10.00.

1/31/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Hudbay Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$8.00 to C$8.25.

TSE:HBM traded down C$0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,941. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of C$4.07 and a one year high of C$10.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.22.

The business also recently announced a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

