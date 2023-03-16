HSBC Downgrades Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) to Hold

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Tiger Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TBLMY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. 538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.56.

About Tiger Brands

Tiger Brands Ltd. engages in the manufacture of branded food, home, and personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Consumer Brands, Home and Personal Care, Exports and International, and Other. The Grains segment includes maize milling, wheat milling, baking, sorghum-based products, rice, pasta, and oat-based breakfast cereals.

