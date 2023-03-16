Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.5 %

HON stock opened at $188.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

