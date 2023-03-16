Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $186.92 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

