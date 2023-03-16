Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
HNST traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $2.22. 804,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,724. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.44. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.
In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $48,317.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,128.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 15,904 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $46,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 596,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,742,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,372 shares of company stock worth $234,541 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
