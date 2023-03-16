Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Honest’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Honest Trading Down 20.4 %

HNST traded down $0.57 on Monday, hitting $2.22. 804,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,724. The firm has a market cap of $205.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.44. Honest has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.18.

Get Honest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $48,317.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,128.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikolaos A. Vlahos sold 16,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $48,317.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,128.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly J. Kennedy sold 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $46,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 596,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,372 shares of company stock worth $234,541 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Honest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HNST. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honest by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,966 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 386.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 706,730 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.