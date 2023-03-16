Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of HNHPF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 35,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,163. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.
About Hon Hai Precision Industry
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hon Hai Precision Industry (HNHPF)
- Meta Platforms: Efficiency Gains Momentum, Stock Accelerates
- Pfizer’s Latest Acquisition Strengthens the Case for PFE Stock
- SentinelOne: Reversal In-Play For Cybersecurity Stocks
- Is Sportradar Group A Growth Stock To Bet On In 2023?
- Strong Guidance says Boeing is Ready for Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.