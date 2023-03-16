Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 137,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hon Hai Precision Industry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of HNHPF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.41. 35,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,163. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. engages in manufacturing, sales, and service of various connectors, chassis, radiators, wired or wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, application module assembly products, and network cable assembly products involved in the information, communication, automation equipment, precision machinery, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

