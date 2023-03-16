holoride (RIDE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $25.86 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $25.86 million and approximately $143,996.93 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,652.19 or 0.06770461 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00063563 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00024172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00050920 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00021261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000839 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.04833668 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $157,532.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars.

