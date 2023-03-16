Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $16.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.65. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $20.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of Hollysys Automation Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

