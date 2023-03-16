Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Upgraded to Buy by Societe Generale

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 53 to CHF 57 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Shares of HCMLY traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 49,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,669. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Holcim

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

