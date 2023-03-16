Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases 778 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 179.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $180.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $570.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

